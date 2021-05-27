Teterboro Aero School Stabbing: Ridgefield Park Man Seized, North Bergen Victim Hospitalized

A 27-year-old student from Ridgefield Park pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed a classmate in the stomach during an argument at the aeronautics school at Teterboro Airport, authorities confirmed.

The 20-year-old victim from North Bergen was reported in stable condition at Hackensack University Medical Center following the night-class stabbing shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, authority spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

The Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad teamed up with HUMC paramedics to treat the victim before he was hospitalized.

Moonachie police responded and took John Carlos Rivera into custody. They turned him over to their Port Authority colleagues, who charged Rivera with aggravated assault and weapons counts, Valens said.

The pocketknife also was recovered, she said.

Rivera was in a PAPD holding cell on Thursday while police awaited word from a judge on whether he should be released or sent to the Bergen County Jail to await his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Valens said.

Formerly known as the Teterboro School of Aeronautics, AIM occupies a roughly 45,000-square-foot building off Moonachie Avenue near Berry's Creek.

It features classrooms, labs and shop areas used to train entry-level technicians in aviation, manufacturing, welding, energy and other industries.

The school was founded in 1947 to fill a shortage of skilled aviation techs. Technical Education Services, Inc. bought it two years ago, adding the Teterboro campus to what already were a dozen others across the country.

