Teen Rape Defendant Also Stalked Ramapo College Student, Authorities Charge

UPDATE: A 19-year-old man already accused of repeatedly raping a minor at the Jersey Shore and in New York State also stalked a female Ramapo College student, authorities charged.

Jon Pelcin, of Monroe, NY, followed the sophomore around the Mahwah campus "on multiple occasions," Township Detective Lt. Kevin Hebert wrote.

Pelcin "showed up at sporting events where the victim [was] in attendance" and followed her in his vehicle, putting her "in fear of death or bodily injury," Hebert added.

One time Pelcin followed the victim from the school gym to the student center and then to the library, the lieutenant wrote in a complaint.

He quickly tried to hide each time she turned around to see whether she was being followed, Hebert added.

Pelcin continued following the victim in the library "to different floors" and later "later showed up at [an event where] was in attendance," alleges the complaint filed in Superior Court in Hackensack.

He then "followed her out to the parking lot and then attempted to follow her back to the dorm area," it says.

Pelcin reportedly was also spotted after another event "pacing back and forth" as her family spoke with the victim, whose identity is being withheld by Daily Voice.

Mahwah detectives were investigating the alleged stalking incidents when Pelcin was arrested in Monroe a little over a week ago.

New York State Police said Pelcin sexually assaulted a minor "over several years in various locations throughout the Hudson Valley and at the Jersey Shore," specifically on Long Beach Island.

Authorities charged Pelcin with first-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment and child endangerment, then sent him to the Orange County (NY) Jail on Nov. 29, State Police said.

He was transferred to the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to face the charges out of Mahwah -- and remained held there as of Friday.

NOTE: Participating in the rape investigation out of Orange County, NY, were Monroe police, the NYSP forensics team, the Orange County Child Advocacy Center, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and, in New Jersey, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Long Beach Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 8, 2022): A 19-year-old man has been charged with repeatedly raping a minor at both the Jersey Shore and in New York State, authorities said.

Jon Edward Pelcin of Monroe, NY, was arrested there on Nov. 29 following an investigation by local authorities and New York State Police.

Pelcin committed the sexual assaults "over several years in various locations throughout the Hudson Valley and at the Jersey Shore" -- specifically on Long Beach Island, the NYSP announced in a news release.

Pelcin was charged with first-degree rape, unlawful imprisonment and child endangerment, according to the Dec. 1 State Police release.

He was initially sent to the Orange County Jail, then was transferred to the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to face separate stalking charges out of Mahwah, records show.

Participating in the rape investigation along with Monroe (NY) police and the NYSP's forensics unit were: The Orange County Child Advocacy Center, Orange County (NY) District Attorney’s Office, Ocean County (NJ) Prosecutor’s Office and Long Beach Police Department.

