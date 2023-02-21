TEEN MURDER: Paterson Boy, 15, Charged With Stabbing 14-Year-Old Dead, Wounding 16-Year-Old

A 15-year-old Paterson boy was seized by police on Tuesday for stabbing and killing a 14-year-old city youth and wounding the victim’s 16-year-old companion in broad daylight last week.

Delinquency complaints were signed against the boy that would equal adult criminal charges of murder, aggravated assault, and weapons possession, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.

He was placed in detention pending a hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

The incident occurred outside but not on the property of Paterson Eastside High School around 3 p.m. last Friday, Feb. 17, Valdes and Ribeiro said.

Police escorted the ambulance carrying the gravely injured boy to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The other teen who was stabbed is still recovering, authorities said.

