Teen Hockey Player Killed During Game Mourned On & Off The Ice

The death of a young athlete who died during a collision between two hockey players on the ice during a game earlier this week is being mourned in areas near and far from both inside and outside the hockey community.

Fairfield County, CT resident Teddy Balkind was 16 years old and a 10th-grader at the St. Luke’s School in New Canaan.

The incident that led to his death happened around 5 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, during a junior varsity game at the Brunswick Upper School in Greenwich.

Balkind fell to the ice, and another player who was near him was unable to stop, and the two collided, said Greenwich Police Captain Mark E. Zuccerella. Balkind, whose neck was injured in the incident, was rushed to Greenwich Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Brunswick hockey team took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Balkind.

The National Hockey League released a statement saying, "Our prayers and most heartfelt condolences go out to his family, his St. Luke's teammates, and his many friends."

The New York Rangers issued a statement "sending their deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community of Teddy Balkind," adding "While it's hard to put into words the impact of such a loss, know that our thoughts, prayers, and hearts are with you."

"The hockey world is hurting over the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind," Kevin Shattenkirk, a defenseman for the NHL's Anaheim Ducks who grew up in neighboring Westchester County, in New Rochelle, wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the young players from St. Luke’s and Brunswick and especially the Balkind family. Rest In Peace Teddy #sticksoutforTeddy."

Shattenkirk's teammate, center Adam Henrique, wrote on Twitter: "Sad to hear about the tragic loss of Teddy Balkind. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Balkind family."

Balkind attended Camp Awosting, a sleepaway camp for boys ages 6 to 15 located in Litchfield County, Connecticut, in the Town of Morris, which posted a series of photos paying tribute to him on its Facebook page, writing:

"Our friend forever, Our summers together, Our ray of sunshine, Our boy - our best time, Our big energy and our favorite laughter, Mountain bikes first, waterfront after, Whenever Teddy entered a room, smiles followed, Happiness ensued, Our angel, our loss. We will miss you and we love you."

