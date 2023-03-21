Contact Us
Teen Driver Injured In Hackensack Crash Down Street From Hospital

Jerry DeMarco
174 Polifly Road, Hackensack, on Monday, March 20. Photo Credit: Rory Puntasecca for DAILY VOICE

A 17-year-old driver was taken up the street to the hospital following a collision in Hackensack.

An SUV and the teen's Honda Civic collided on Polifly Road just off westbound Route 80 late Monday afternoon, leaving the sedan against the front steps of the Polifly Arms Apartments garden apartment complex.

The boy was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

No other injuries were immediately reported. There was also no immediate word on possible summonses.

Hackensack Auto Body towed the vehicles.

Rory Puntasecca took the photos and contributed to this story.

