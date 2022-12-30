Teaneck Police Nab Four Out-Of-Town Teens, One With Loaded Gun, Following Car Burglary Spree

Teaneck police seized four out-of-town teens -- one of them an underage boy who they said was carrying a loaded gun, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets -- after flooding local streets following an overnight 14-vehicle burglary spree.

A vehicle also had been stolen from a Cedar Lane residence before being abandoned in Hackensack during the spree, police said.

That theft and the flurry of vehicle burglaries – in the township as well as in neighboring Hackensack and Bogota -- produced a focused effort by Teaneck police.

“Several vehicles were processed for latent evidence and security camera footage has been recovered and is being reviewed,” Acting Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said. “Several leads are being followed and the investigation into these incidents is ongoing.”

McGurr’s forces have already gotten results.

It was shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 when an Audubon Road resident dialed 911 to report four young males peering into vehicles, the acting chief said.

Responding officers immediately picked off a 15-year-old boy who claimed to be visiting a family member but gave them an address that doesn’t exist, he said. He did tell them the truth, however, when he said he’d been with acquaintances in a silver BMW, McGurr said.

Officers stopped such a vehicle on Teaneck Road after noticing it circling the area, the acting chief said. It was occupied by a 19-year-old driver and two boys, ages 15 and 16.

One of the juveniles was carrying a 9mm Taurus G2C handgun with a large-capacity magazine loaded with hollow points, McGurr said.

Police signed a delinquency complaint charging that boy with illegal possession of all three, then sent him to the Bergen County Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro.

The other juveniles were released to family members. The driver also was released.

McGurr, meanwhile, reminded citizens to always lock their vehicles and take their key fobs -- no matter where or for how long they park -- and to secure valuables in their homes.

He also urged them to remain vigilant, to always be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious behavior or activity to law enforcement immediately.

Police would rather respond to a call that turns out to be nothing than discover that someone has already committed a crime and taken off, McGurr said.

Citizens in Teaneck who’ve witnessed a crime or have information about one are urged to contact Teaneck police at (201) 837-2600.

Anonymous tips, some of which can lead to rewards, can also be made at Bergen CrimeStoppers or by calling 844-466-6789, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can remain anonymous if you want.

