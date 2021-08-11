Contact Us
Teaneck Pedestrian, 65, On Cellphone Struck Crossing Mid-Block At Night, Police Report

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Teaneck police
Teaneck police Photo Credit: TEANECK PD

A 65-year-old pedestrian was looking at his cellphone when he was struck by an SUV in Teaneck as he crossed Cedar Lane in the middle of the block at night, authorities said.

The sun had just set when the township victim was struck by a 2019 Ford Eco-Sport outside the CVS near Queen Anne Road shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy Police Chief John A. Faggello said.

He was initially unconscious but breathing when taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the deputy chief said.

The westbound 37-year-old driver, also from Teaneck, it turned out, had an expired license, for which he received a summons, Faggello said. The Ford also was towed, he said. 

