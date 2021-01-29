Teaneck PD: Detectives Nab Hackensack Hit-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Pedestrian

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
News

Jerry DeMarco
Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps Photo Credit: TVAC

Teaneck police tracked down a hit-and-run driver who they said mowed down a woman in a shopping center parking lot.

Andrew J. Asante, 27, of Hackensack took off after hitting the 53-year-old victim in the T-State Plaza lot at Teaneck Road and State Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Glenn O’Reilly said.

After witnesses described the vehicle and the driver, detectives contacted the owner and determined that it was his son.

Asante was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries and endangering an injured victim. He was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. Although serious, her injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

