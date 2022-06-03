Contact Us
Teaneck Man, 40, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Minors

Juan Alvarado
A 40-year-old Teaneck man sexually assaulted two minors, including a 12-year-old who was forced into oral sex on him, authorities charged.

Juan Alvarado, of Ayers Court, sexually assaulted the younger victim late last summer, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack alleges.

He also showed an older victim who was under 18 a pornographic video on his phone and engaged the teen in both intercourse and oral sex between February 2020 and October 2021, it says.

A Teaneck detective said both minors were interviewed but that Alvarado refused to give a statement and was arrested on Tuesday, March 1.

He remained held Sunday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with various counts of aggravated assault on a minor, sexual assault on a minor and child endangerment following an investigation that also included Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Special Victims Unit.

