Teaneck Man, 40, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Minors

A 40-year-old Teaneck man sexually assaulted two minors, including a 12-year-old who was forced into oral sex on him, authorities charged.

Juan Alvarado, of Ayers Court, sexually assaulted the younger victim late last summer, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack alleges.

He also showed an older victim who was under 18 a pornographic video on his phone and engaged the teen in both intercourse and oral sex between February 2020 and October 2021, it says.

A Teaneck detective said both minors were interviewed but that Alvarado refused to give a statement and was arrested on Tuesday, March 1.

He remained held Sunday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with various counts of aggravated assault on a minor, sexual assault on a minor and child endangerment following an investigation that also included Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Special Victims Unit.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.