Teaneck Bicyclist Struck, Seriously Injured By Tenafly Driver, 83

A bicyclist from Teaneck suffered a fractured pelvis, elbow and wrist when she was struck at a busy Tenafly intersection by a sedan driven by an 83-year-old borough man, authorities said.

The 51-year-old victim was alert and conscious but in pain after she was struck by a 2017 Toyota Camry at the intersection of East Clinton Avenue and Engle Street around 9:45 a.m. June 7, Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said.

The driver from Tenafly had run a red light, Chamberlain said

The Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the bicyclist to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said. Her husband later reported her injuries to police, he said.

Police produced a summons for failing to observe a traffic signal, along with an application for a driver re-evaluation by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, Chamberlin said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.