Teaneck Apartment Fire Doused

Firefighters made quick work of a Friday the 13th apartment blaze in Teaneck.

The call of a smoky third-floor fire in the four-story building at 140 West Englewood Avenue, between Teaneck and Queen Anne roads, came in shortly before 10:30 a.m.

It was quickly doused in minutes and declared under control in under a half hour, with no serious injuries immediately reported.

Mutual aid responders at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Hackensack, Englewood, Bergenfield, Bogota and Ridgefield Park.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.