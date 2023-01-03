Teaneck Apartment Building Blaze Doused

Firefighters doused an upper-floor apartment building blaze in Teaneck.

The two-alarm fire ignited on the top floor of the five-story brick building on State Street behind a Teaneck Road shopping center shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2.

Firefighters had it under control in under an hour. No serious injuries were reported.

Mutual aid at the scene or in coverage was provided by, among others, firefighters from Englewood and Bogota.

(NOTE: Those are the only mutual departments we've been told of at this point. If other companies responded, please let us know which ones so we can include them here.)

Township fire officials were investigating the cause of the blaze.

