Teaneck Accountant Charged With Assaulting Child

An accountant from Teaneck was arrested on charges of assaulting a child, authorities said.

Chukwuemeka Teddy Dike, 50, was taken into custody after Teaneck police fielded a complaint about the “alleged physical assault of a child…who was younger than 18 years old,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit made the arrest on Wednesday following an investigation with Teaneck police, the prosecutor said.

Dike remained held Thursday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on child abuse charges.

