Teacher's Aide Arrested After Arranging Sex With Boy, 14: North Arlington PD

A 24-year-old teacher’s aide was arrested after authorities said he arranged to have sex with a 14-year-old North Arlington boy.

Don R. Knight-Powell, 24, of Bloomfield had been communicating online before making the arrangements, North Arlington Police Lt. Michael Horton said.

He was arrested by North Arlington police on luring charges a short time later and sent to the Bergen County Jail. A judge in Hackensack ordered him released the next day.

Knight-Powell made local news last year with a personal story of “trauma and triumph as a gay black man” whose adoptive parents rejected him because of his sexual orientation.

In the story, Knight-Powell talks of being molested several times at a shelter for homeless LGBT residents in East Orange.

He also fondly recalled time with a local youth program, Project WOW, particularly at a retreat in the Poconos, which Knight-Powell said, “gave me so much drive into becoming who I want to be.”

