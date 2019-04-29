Teacher Who Sexually Assaulted Teen Girl At Her Lyndhurst Home Has Licenses Revoked

A former second grade Jersey City teacher who admit to sexually assaulting a teen in her Lyndhurst home more than three years ago had her teaching license revoked by state officials.

Lauren Coyle-Mitchell, 36, pleaded guilty in Bergen County Superior Court last January to aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, the State Board of Examiners said.

Coyle-Mitchell worked at Dr. Lena Edwards Academic Charter School in Jersey City, according to NJ.com. Her colleagues went to Lyndhurst police after a field trip and reported her having inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old student, the article says.

Coyle-Mitchell was charged in June 2015 with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child after performing oral sex on the girl in her Lyndhurst home, Daily Voice previously reported .

She was back behind bars a month later, accused of violating a judge's no-contact order.

Lauren Coyle-Mitchell of Lyndhurst.

The State Board of Examiners ordered Coyle-Mitchell an order to show cause as to why her certificates should not be suspended. She acknowledged her arrest but denied allegations.

The board offered Coyle-Mitchell an opportunity to submit written arguments on why her teaching certificates should not be suspended. She did not respond.

Last year, the board decided to suspend Coyle-Mitcchell's teaching certificates — including elementary school students and students with disabilities. She was ordered to mail her certificates to the state within 30 days.

On April 12, the board revoked her teaching certificates.

