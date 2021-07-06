Contact Us
News

Tanker Rolls On Route 4 Ramp To Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Route 4E ramp to Route 17N, Paramus
Route 4E ramp to Route 17N, Paramus Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A tanker truck rolled Tuesday morning on a ramp from eastbound Route 4 to northbound Route 17 in Paramus.

The female driver escaped serious injury and climbed out of the cab shortly before 10:30 a.m. as police and firefighters arrived, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

All Points Towing in Hackensack had the rig righted by noon.

The LORCO Petroleum Services truck out of Elizabeth was carrying used motor oil, requiring a cleanup. The Paramus hazardous materials unit responded, followed by its Bergen County colleagues.

Backups quickly began forming after the ramp was closed.

The driver got out OK.

Jerry DeMarco

