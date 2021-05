An SUV did substantial damage when it plowed through the front of a Chinese restaurant in Oakland late Saturday morning.

There was no immediate word on injuries after the Ford Explorer crashed into Oakland Chinese in a Ramapo Valley Road shopping center off Yawpo Avenue near Route 287.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the incident along with a building inspector.

Aftermath. Linda Uber Martin for DAILY VOICE

The vehicle was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

There was no immediate word on injuries. DAILY VOICE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.