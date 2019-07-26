Swimming Advisory Lifted In Portion Of Lake Hopatcong Only Accessible By Boat

A swimming advisory in a portion of Lake Hopatcong only accessible by boat has been lifted after nearly a month.

State environmental officials issued the advisory in place during a harmful algae bloom in late June.

Measurements in Indian Harbor indicate that cyanobacteria levels are below the State’s 20,000 cells per milliliter advisory threshold.

Bacteria levels at Indian Harbor were 19,000 on July 23, and 18,500 on July 25.

Indian Harbor is near beaches that will not be accessible due to continued high bacteria levels, including 24,750 at Pebble Beach, 24,500 at Sand Harbor and 26,750 as Bass Rock Beach.

Elevated bacteria levels continue throughout the majority of the lake.

“We rely on science to tell the public when it is safe to swim in Lake Hopatcong,” said DEP Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe. “We are pleased to lift the advisory in Indian Harbor, but urge caution to anyone planning to enjoy the lake this weekend because bacteria levels remain high in the majority of the lake. The advisory applies only to bodily contact with the water. Boating and other non-contact recreation are not considered dangerous.”

Although the advisory is lifted in Indian Harbor, the advisory continues for the majority of Lake Hopatcong and DEP recommends that the public avoid bodily contact with lake water in other areas. Swimming and watersports such jet-skiing, water-skiing, paddle-boarding, canoeing or kayaking should be avoided outside of Indian Harbor.

