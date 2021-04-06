SWEET VICTORY: Boy Who Camped Outside Of NJ Krispy Kreme Gets His Golden Ticket

A 9-year-old Rockland County boy who camped out in front of the new Paramus Krispy Kreme store has learned the value of hard work: Sweet victory.

Shae Fishman, of Orangeburg, NY, didn't know whether or not he'd win a free dozen doughnuts a week for a year if he was the store's first-ever customer.

But he went to the store anyway on Sunday, and spent the following two nights sleeping outside of the new Route 4 outpost in a tent with his dad, Matthew Fishman.

Well, when doors officially opened at 6 a.m., Shae got his wish: The golden ticket.

That's right, a free dozen doughnuts every month for a year.

"He says he's "happy" and that he learned how to play wiffleball," his mom Abigail told Daily Voice.

"My husband said that Shae had just as much fun as if he was camping in the woods, and that he didn't take a look at a screen for two full days."

Shae went home Tuesday morning with a free dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is located at 247 Route 4 in Paramus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.