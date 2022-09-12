'Sweet, Selfless, Always Smiling': Career North Jersey Educator, 57, Drowns Off LBI

Shock and sadness continued to spread with the news that a career educator from North Jersey drowned off Long Beach Island over the 9/11 weekend.

Michael Carlucci, a 57-year-old father of three who worked at Passaic Valley Regional High School, had been swimming with his wife, Jeanene, and others on Saturday when he apparently was caught in a rip current generated by Hurricane Earl shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

His body was found after a 45-minute search, according to rescuers who included a Coast Guard crew from the Barnegat Light station, TowBoat US, New Jersey State Police and local law enforcement.

Carlucci -- who grew up in Cliffside Park, lived in Verona and had a house on LBI -- was the STEM supervisor at Passaic Valley Regional High School in Little Falls, those who knew him said.

“Mr. Carlucci was a teacher and coach for 26 years before joining the Passaic Valley administrative team in 2016," PVRHS Supt. Bracken Healy wrote in a letter to the school community. "He was a passionate educator who truly enjoyed working with our students, staff and community.

“We lost an incredible educator, a selfless individual and a friend to all.”

"Such a sweet man. Always with a smile," wrote Stephanie Gaita Morabito. "I will always remember him fondly."

Many also remember Carlucci from his college days, when he worked at Rudy's Seafood Restaurant in Cliffside.

An obituary hadn't yet been posted on Monday.

