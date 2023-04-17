'SWATTED' AGAIN: Bogus Gun Call Empties Ridgewood HS

What proved to be a prank call about someone with a gun at Ridgewood High School triggered an emergency response on Monday.

The school was cleared but everyone was allowed to return a short time after the late-morning "swatting" call on April 17 brought a number of tactical officers from the village and the Bergen County Regional SWAT team.

Swatting is more than a nuisance. It unnecessarily causes anxiety and fear -- which, of course, is usually the intent.

It also ties up police, SWAT teams, ERT units and other personnel who could be used in areas of genuine need.

Unfortunately, an enormous proportion of swatters -- some of whom aren't even in the country when they call -- are never caught. Tipsters have helped police catch others, however.

ANYONE with information that could help determine who was responsible for Monday's call is asked to contact the Ridgewood PD: (201) 652-3900.

Boyd A. Loving and Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this story.

