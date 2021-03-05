SWAT Team Subdues Hackensack Man With Rifle After Hours-Long Standoff

UPDATE: A standoff with a Hackensack man armed with a rifle that began Thursday night ended when a SWAT team burst into his apartment and took him into custody hours later.

An out-of-state family member called police seeking a welfare check Thursday night on the 68-year-old Harry Berkie Gardens resident, authorities said.

The relative said the man "threatened to shoot anyone who came to his apartment," one told Daily Voice.

Three city officers went to the man's upper-floor apartment at the 10-story public housing complex on Kansas Street before 6:30 p.m. to make sure he was OK.

"He slightly opened the door and pointed a rifle at them," the responder said. "They backed out and contacted SWAT."

Police evacuated the building.

Members of the Bergen County Regional SWAT team held back for more than five hours, hoping he could be talked out, before eventually forcing their way in.

The man was taken, in custody, to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for a psychological evaluation.

In a tragic twist, another resident died following what responders said was an unrelated medical emergency during the standoff.

