SWAT STANDOFF: Englewood Ex-Con Barricaded In Teaneck Basement Hospitalized

An ex-con from Englewood barricaded himself in the basement of a Teaneck home before being taken into custody following a SWAT standoff, authorities said.

A 911 call for help brought township police to a string of rowhouses on East Forest Avenue, just off Lorraine Avenue, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

“(They) encountered Michael Lockett, who was uncooperative and had barricaded himself in a basement room of the residence,” Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

Members of the Bergen County Regional SWAT team and the Teaneck PD’s Quick-Response Patrol Unit arrived before Lockett, 30, eventually was taken into custody, McGurr said.

He was taken to Holy Name Medical Center for treatment of an injury sustained during the initial incident – and remained there on Saturday pending transfer to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Lockett has an extensive criminal history and has served state prison time following arrests for aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, forgery and other offenses.

Last year, authorities said, he ran off after crashing a stolen car near the Englewood border in Tenafly was about to hop into what he thought was an Uber – but was actually a police car, authorities said.

This time, he’s charged with resisting arrest, simple assault, criminal mischief and violating a court order.

