SWAT STANDOFF: Emerson Officer Talks Troubled Man, 27, Out

An Emerson police officer backed by a SWAT team and county negotiator talked a barricaded man out of his home.

What originally came in as the possibility of weapons in the troubled 27-year-old man's home prompted borough police to summon Bergen County Regional SWAT team members and crisis negotiators just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Officer Sean Croal got a rapport going with the man, said Police Chief Michael Mazzeo, who was among the other responding officers.

Counseled by the negotiator, Croal convinced the troubled resident to come out of his room without incident about three hours later, the chief said. No weapons were found, Mazzeo said.

The man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for an evaluation, he said.

No one was injured and no charges were filed, Mazzeo said.

Also responding were Emerson Police Sgts. Rocco Duardo and Daniel Kalyoussef and Detective Sgt. Ryan Sokerka.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.