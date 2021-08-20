SWAT: Armed Ridgefield Park, 58, Man Takes Own Life

A distraught Ridgefield Park man shot himself dead after barricading himself in his home Thursday night, authorities confirmed.

Scott DeGraw, 58, had recently lost a close friend and was “going through a tough situation,” one responder said.

A woman sustained minor injuries after trying to take a knife from him when police were called around 7:30 p.m., he said.

The area around the Main Street home near Grand Avenue was cordoned off and a SWAT team responded, along with borough, Bogota, Little Ferry and Ridgefield police, Lt. Arthur Jensen said.

Everyone else got out of the home safely.

“Attempts to negotiate with DeGraw were futile and entry was made into the residence” a little over two hours later, Jensen said.

DeGraw “was found deceased of a self-inflicted injury,” he said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

