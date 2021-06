Four adults refused medical attention after two SUVs collided Wednesday afternoon in Bogota.

A Toyota RAV4 whose driver turned suddenly off River Road onto West Main Street was struck by a Kia Sportage headed in the opposite direction around 1 p.m., responders said.

The four occupants were treated by a Holy Name Medical Center Ambulance crew for airbag scrapes.

The vehicles had to be towed.

