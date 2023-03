A 17-year-old driver was hospitalized following a head-on crash into a tree on a Ridgewood cul-de-sac.

The Honda CR-V got the worst of the collision on Mulberry Place near North Maple Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22.

All Points towing removed the vehicle.

There was no immediate word on injuries or possible summonses or complaints.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

