SUV Slams Into Utility Pole In Glen Rock

A driver was hospitalized after an SUV slammed into a utility pole in Glen Rock.

The Honda CRV crashed on Maple Avenue near the corner of Ackerman Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson with chest pains.

Maple Avenue was closed in both directions as All Points Towing removed the wreckage and the area was cleaned up.

Glen Rock police, who were the first at the scene, are investigating the cause of the crash.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.