SUV Slams Into Pole Off Route 208

A driver and passenger were hospitalized following a late-night crash off Route 208.

Their Nissan SUV slammed into a pole at Harristown Road just off the northbound highway in Glen Rock around 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

The extent of their injuries couldn't immediately be determined, and there was no initial word on a possible cause.

Glen Rock EMS took both to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. All Points Towing removed the SUV.

Fair Lawn police assisted.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this article.

