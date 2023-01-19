SUV, Sedan Collide On Route 4

Both vehicles ended up facing the wrong way after a horrific late-night collision Wednesday on Route 4.

Firefighters extricated one of the victims after the BMW SUV and Corolla sedan crashed on the westbound highway at the Tuxedo Square exit shortly before 11 p.m.

The occupants' conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

Multiple ambulances responded along with local police and firefighters, Bergen County sheriff's officers and the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Traffic initially got by on the right shoulder before being temporarily stopped for a cleanup of the wreckage and the beginning of an investigation.

PHOTOS: Daniel Rosario

