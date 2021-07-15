SUV Rolls Off Route 208 Ramp

A driver escaped serious injury after her SUV rolled on a Route 208 entrance ramp Thursday afternoon in Fair Lawn.

She was taken by ambulance to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening after climbing out of the vehicle, which ended up on its side shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The SUV vehicle also hit a parked sedan and a wooded area as it barreled off Fair Lawn Avenue on the ramp to the northbound highway.

The driver climbed out under her own steam. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Two tow trucks were called to remove both vehicles.

Fair Lawn police, firefighters and Heavy Rescue members were among the responders.

The SUV also hit a parked sedan. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and provided this account.

At the scene. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

