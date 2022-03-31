Contact Us
SUV Rolls Into Ravine Off Garden State Parkway (PHOTOS)

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen Brookside Auto Body & Towing lifted the smashed vehicle out of the ravine and onto a flatbed. Photo Credit: Brian Groschel

A driver escaped serious injury in a wild rollover crash on the northbound Garden State Parkway.

The new BMW SUV careened over a guardrail and into a ravine, landing on its roof, at the westbound ramp to Route 80 near the parkway toll plaza in Saddle Brook shortly before 11 p.m.

The driver was alert and conscious when taken by ambulance to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, witnesses said.

Saddle Brook firefighters were among the first at the scene, along with New Jersey State Police.

Bergen Brookside Auto Body & Towing lifted the smashed vehicle out of the wooded thicket and onto a flatbed.

