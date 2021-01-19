SUV Rolls Into Hackensack Auto Shop In Cut-Off Crash, Customer Hit By Flying Glass

An SUV slammed into the front of an auto shop in Hackensack after the driver cut off another motorist, authorities said.

The 67-year-old Honda Pilot driver made a right turn from University Plaza onto River Street, cutting off a 2008 Nissan Altima that was headed south from Hackensack Avenue, around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Capt. Nicole Foley said.

The Altima, driven by a 76-year-old River Edge man, clipped the rear bumper of the Pilot, Foley said.

The Pilot driver apparently panicked and hit the gas, sending her vehicle off the road and onto its side into the front window of the Firestone dealership, the captain said.

She complained of chest and leg pain and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after city firefighters got her out of the SUV, Foley said.

A 22-year-old Hackensack man who was in the shop was struck by flying glass that opened a cut above his left eye, but he refused medical attention, the captain said.

The River Edge driver in the Altima wasn't injured, she said.

No summonses were immediately issued, although Foley said an investigation was continuing.

A city inspector determined that the building didn't sustain structural damage.

Outside the Firestone shop on River Street in Hackensack. Baruch Jaffe for DAILY VOICE

