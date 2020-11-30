SUV Rolls In Route 80 Pileup

A driver was injured when his SUV overturned in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night on rainy Route 80, responders said.

No fewer than seven vehicles were involved in the pileup on the highway's westbound side in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A Little Falls Fire Department EMS unit and NJ Department of Transportation unit joined Saddle Brook and New Jersey State Police at the scene.

The driver was responsive before the rig took him to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, responders said.

It was one of several crashes reported in a half-hour period in Bergen and Passaic counties, including one on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Woodcliff Lake and another on Route 17 in Saddle River.

All of the occupants fled another crash when a vehicle slid down an embankment on James Street in Rochelle Park.

