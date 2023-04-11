SUV Rams Pole At Fair Lawn-Hawthorne Border

A passenger was seriously injured when an SUV struck a pole overnight Tuesday at the border of Fair Lawn and Hawthorne.

The Honda CR-V slammed into the pole alongside the BP station just south of the Lincoln Avenue bridge at Wagaraw Road around 1 a.m. April 10.

The passenger was extricated before members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

At least one other person, a woman, sustained what appeared to be minor injuries.

The SUV had to be towed.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this article.

