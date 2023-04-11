Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: HEROES: Police Talk Down Would-Be Jumper At GWB
News

SUV Rams Pole At Fair Lawn-Hawthorne Border

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The passenger was extricated before members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood following the overnight crash at the Hawthorne border.
The passenger was extricated before members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood following the overnight crash at the Hawthorne border. Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE

A passenger was seriously injured when an SUV struck a pole overnight Tuesday at the border of Fair Lawn and Hawthorne.

The Honda CR-V slammed into the pole alongside the BP station just south of the Lincoln Avenue bridge at Wagaraw Road around 1 a.m. April 10.

The passenger was extricated before members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

At least one other person, a woman, sustained what appeared to be minor injuries.

The SUV had to be towed.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this article.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.