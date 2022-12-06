SUV Plows Into Paramus Nail Salon

No one was seriously injured when an SUV slammed into a Paramus nail salon Tuesday afternoon.

Vehicles that hit storefronts ordinarily don't make it in very far.

Not the Lexus that crashed into Bliss Nails in an East Ridgewood Avenue shopping center that includes a 7-Eleven shortly before 2 p.m. Dec. 6.

Responders said one person sustained a cut hand, although it wasn't immediately clear whether that was the driver or someone else.

Paramus police and firefighters responded, as did a borough building inspector.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

