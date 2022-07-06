SUV Mows Down Mailbox, Crashes Into Waldwick Home

One woman was hospitalized with what may be a broken arm and another with neck pain after an SUV collided with a sedan, bowled over a mailbox and smacked into the front of a Waldwick home.

Ambulance crews from Waldwick and Allendale joined police at the scene on East Prospect Street right off southbound Route 17 shortly before noon.

Both the Nissan Pathfinder that hit the house and the severely damaged Hyundai Elantra had to be towed.

A building inspector reported not finding any immediate structural damage to the house.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

