SUV Mounts Route 17 Guardrail

Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters wedged wooden blocks behind a back tire of an SUV that had mounted a Route 17 guardrail Friday afternoon.

A young female driver got out OK and didn't appear injured -- leaving the car tipped in a precarious position -- following the single-vehicle crash on the southbound highway near Hollywood Avenue on Friday afternoon, Feb. 24.

The right lane was temporarily closed while the Honda CR-V was righted and removed.

Ho-Ho-Kus police were investigating.

