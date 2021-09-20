Contact Us
SUV Mounts Bergen Sidewalk, Hits Market, Local Driver Charged With DWI

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
HMart on Broad Avenue at Fort Lee Road, Leonia.
HMart on Broad Avenue at Fort Lee Road, Leonia. Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A Leonia motorist was intoxicated when his SUV mounted the sidewalk on Broad Avenue and struck an HMart, authorities charged.

Colum McQuaid, 63, was taken into custody after his 2019 Ford Escape came to rest between the end of the building and the traffic light stanchion off the corner off Fort Lee Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

McQuaid was charged with DWI, reckless driving, driving on the sidewalk and refusing to submit to a breath test, according to a police report.

Police later released McQuaid, who wasn't injured, to a responsible adult and temporarily impounded his vehicle, which sustained minor damage and was removed by Statewide Towing.

