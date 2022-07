An SUV involved in an accident in Ridgewood rolled into a police car, authorities said.

The BMW X1 wasn't occupied -- or in park -- when it was separated from the first vehicle on Franklin Avenue at North Broad Street near the village train station Thursday afternoon, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said

It rolled into the police cruiser, which also was unoccupied, the chief said.

No injuries were reported.

