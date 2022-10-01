Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

News

SUV Hits Hawthorne House, Driver Hospitalized

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Honda got the worst of the collision at Hawthorne and Warburton avenues on Sunday.
The Honda got the worst of the collision at Hawthorne and Warburton avenues on Sunday. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A driver was hospitalized with a leg injury after her SUV slammed into a house in Hawthorne.

The Honda HR-V got the worst of the collision Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Hawthorne and Warburton avenues.

Members of the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the middle-aged driver to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

A flatbed tow truck removed the Honda.

Hawthorne police and firefighters also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.