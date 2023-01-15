Contact Us
SUV, Crossover Collide In Ridgewood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
306 Linwood Avenue off Northern Parkway in Ridgewood.
306 Linwood Avenue off Northern Parkway in Ridgewood. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

An elderly occupant was hospitalized following an afternoon collision in Ridgewood.

He and a woman were in a Ford crossover that collided with a Volkswagen Golf on Linwood Avenue off Northern Parkway near Graydon Park around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Members of Ridgewood Village Ambulance took him to The Valley Hospital nearby.

Village police and firefighters also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

