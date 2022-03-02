SUV Crash Leaves Bergen Home Uninhabitable

A Northvale home was deemed uninhabitable after an SUV plowed into it, authorities said.

The Ford Flex barreled up the West Avenue driveway, through bushes and into the house at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, Northvale Police Chief Howard J. Ostrow said.

Both the driver, 68, from Closter, and her 67-year-old boyfriend from Northvale refused further medical attention after being evaluated by Englewood Hospital and Medical Center EMS, the chief said.

Northvale firefighters assisted police at the scene, Ostrow said. The vehicle was towed and a building official said the residence wasn't safe to live in, he said.

