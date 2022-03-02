Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: NJ Attorney General Co-Leads National Probe Into Whether TikTok Harms Kids, Teens, Young Adults
News

SUV Crash Leaves Bergen Home Uninhabitable

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
West Avenue, Northvale
West Avenue, Northvale Photo Credit: CONTRIBUTED

A Northvale home was deemed uninhabitable after an SUV plowed into it, authorities said.

The Ford Flex barreled up the West Avenue driveway, through bushes and into the house at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, Northvale Police Chief Howard J. Ostrow said.

Both the driver, 68, from Closter, and her 67-year-old boyfriend from Northvale refused further medical attention after being evaluated by Englewood Hospital and Medical Center EMS, the chief said.

Northvale firefighters assisted police at the scene, Ostrow said. The vehicle was towed and a building official said the residence wasn't safe to live in, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.