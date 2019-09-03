Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Sussex Neighbors Run Out To Assist With Hot Air Balloon's Unexpected Backyard Landing

Cecilia Levine
The occupants were able to get over two houses before it came down in a large backyard.
Several Sussex residents ran outside to assist a hot air balloon that made an unexpected backyard landing.

Occupant Nindra Nadal detailed the incident on Facebook saying the 8:30 a.m. Sunday landing was a safe one and thanked neighbors "who came out and assist and laugh and cheered with us for one our most exciting time of our lives.

"Thanks to all those who lend us a helping hand in securing the balloon and made our day even more memorable."

The balloon departed from Warwick, N.Y. but it was unclear if it had gone off course or was trying to land at Sussex County Airport, the NJ Herald reported.

A resident sitting down for breakfast told the media outlet that the balloon appeared to have lost pressure and the riders inside were blowing hot air trying to get the torch going.

The occupants were able to get over two houses before it came down in a large backyard.

