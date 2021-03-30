Sussex County School District Goes Virtual For Month Due To More Than 50 COVID Cases

A Sussex County school district is switching to remote learning for the next month due to more than 50 suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The cases within the Hopatcong school's K-12 schools involved 41 students and 15 teachers as of last Friday, NJ.com reports citing Superintendent Art DiBendetto.

"I cannot in good faith continue to operate the district as we are. Beginning tomorrow, March 26th, all students will be on virtual instruction," he said in a letter to families.

"We were scheduled to return from Spring Break on April 12th, but instruction again will be virtual for two weeks after that date, until April 26th.

"With any luck we will then re-open as currently running, all schools for the four hour day. Returning full time now is out of the question."

Staff members can teach from schools but students must remain home, DiBendetto said.

"I know that this decision will not be a popular one with some parents and I am sorry that this is an expected reality," he said.

"I understand and respect that anger. I only ask that you respect and understand how difficult it is for me to do this for reasons of safety."

