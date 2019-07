A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Sussex.

The Jersey Cash 5 ticket wins the $229,605 jackpot from Monday's drawing.

It was sold at the QuickChek on Route 23 South.

The winning numbers were: 02, 05, 07, 19 and 28 and the XTRA number was: 02 .

Another Sussex County player won $1,000 a week for life from Sunday's drawing.

