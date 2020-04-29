Sussex County Petting Farm Owner Offered Plea Deal In Animal Cruelty Case

Dennis Sugar, owner of Sugar Sweet Farms in Sussex County, has been offered a plea deal after being accused of animal abuse and neglect at two of his past farms, reports say.

Sugar, who was accused of neglecting to care for “dozens” of pigs and goats , leading to their death, disease and injury, appeared for a virtual hearing with Judge Louis S. Sceusi Tuesday, NJ Herald reports .

Once Sceusi offered the plea deal, which could include a probation sentence, Sugar’s lawyer, George Daggett, stated that he intended to file a motion for the dismissal of the indictment, reports say.

Daggett entered a not guilty plea on Sugar’s behalf to an indictment on two charges of third-degree animal cruelty and two charges of fourth-degree animal cruelty, Assistant Prosecutor Don Cox said.

The deal would require Sugar to plead open to two third-degree animal cruelty charges — an “open plea” allows the judge to sentence at his discretion once the defendant pleads guilty, however, the deal is made before sentencing with the defendant’s awareness of the state’s recommended sentence.

Though Sugar does have previous arrests, Cox said there is a “rebuttable presumption” that he will not face any state prison time due to his lack of convictions.

Sugar continues to operate the Sugar Sweet Farms location on Route 206 in Andover Township, reports say. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 29.

