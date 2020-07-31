Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Sussex County Officials Won't Release Details On Grad Party Linked To Teen COVID-19 Outbreak

Cecilia Levine
A COVID-19 outbreak among six teens in Sussex County has been linked to a graduation party, health officials said.
Photo Credit: Pexels.com

A COVID-19 outbreak among six teens in Sussex County has been linked to a graduation party, according to health officials who won't release the details.

According to the NJ Herald, County Health Officer Jim McDonald declined to release the date and location of the party, and wont' release the names of towns of those who tested positive.

Data released by the county on Monday, however shows the following municipalities have residents who tested positive between Friday and Sunday: Byram (6), Green, Sparta (3), Vernon (3), and one each in Frankford, Hampton, Hardyston, Hopatcong, and Montague.

The cases linked to the graduation party were contracted by three 18-year-old women, a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this week condemned large house parties across New Jersey linked to an uptick of COVID-19 cases.

Click here for more from the NJ Herald.

