Sussex County Officer Suspended For 'Inappropriate' Social Media Post

A Byram Township police officer has been suspended after posting what officials have called an "inappropriate" remark on social media regarding the recent Black Lives Matter protests, reports say.

The officer, who the department has not identified, was stripped of both his weapon and his badge on June 11, shortly after the township became aware of the post, New Jersey Herald reports.

Although no details have emerged in regards to the content or platform of the post, administrators have opened an investigation in compliance with rules for the state’s Civil Service Commission.

“The township administration and this council remain intolerant of any form of racism or prejudice,” said Mayor Alex Rubenstein in a statement. “We continually strive to provide services to our residents in a fair and equitable way.”

“We are following these to the letter of the law as every person is afforded the right to due process," said Rubenstein. "Accordingly this council will have no other public comment on this matter until it is resolved."

The investigation comes as Attorney General Gurbir Grewal’s decision last week to require all statewide law enforcement agencies to publicize names of officers who have been terminated, demoted or suspended for more than five days for disciplinary reasons.

