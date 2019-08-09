Sussex County Mom Says Son Was 'Bullied' Into Removing 'Trump 2020' Sign From State Fair Stall

An upset Sussex County mom says the directors of a local 4-H program wrongfully demanded her son remove the Trump-supporting banner from his farm stall at the New Jersey State Fair.

Cheryl Johansen's 12-year-old son Sid -- Caprician Goats 4-H Club member -- hung the "Trump 2020" banner, patriotic wreaths, American flags and red, white and blue lights above his stall earlier this month, the NJ Herald reports.

The decorations caused controversy among fairgoers, many of who apparently came in yelling over the Trump banner, the article says.

Sid replaced the sign with one that instead read "Trump 2020, Keep America Great!"

Sussex County 4-H Program Coordinator Dave Foord told Johansen that Sid needed to remove the banner, citing the program's national handbook:

"The use of the 4-H name and emblem does not provide any direct or implied endorsement of any person, company, product or organization. A statement or action -- direct or implied -- of support for a specific product, person, organization, etc. constitutes endorsement."

Johansen said her son likely won't join the program next year because he is being targeted, the NJ Herald reports.

